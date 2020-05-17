e-paper
Home / India News / 2 dead in fight between neighbours over allegedly jumping quarantine in MP’s Bhind

2 dead in fight between neighbours over allegedly jumping quarantine in MP’s Bhind

An FIR was registered against nine people under various sections of the IPC and six people have been arrested, said a police officer.

india Updated: May 17, 2020 10:27 IST
Shruti Tomar | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/ Gwalior
While the woman died on the spot after being hit by stones, her brother who was stabbed, succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital, police said.
While the woman died on the spot after being hit by stones, her brother who was stabbed, succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital, police said. (Representational Photo)
         

Two persons – a woman and her brother – were killed in a clash between neighbours over the issue of home quarantine in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, police said on Saturday.

Two others were injured in the incident took place in Prem Nagar area of Bhind town on Friday night.

Superintendent of police, Bhind, Nagendra Singh said, “The main accused Kapure Khan’s son-in-law Rajnu Khan visited the family two weeks back. Hence, the entire family was asked by the district administration to undergo a home quarantine. On Friday, one of Khan’s family members visited another family in the locality after two weeks of quarantine. However, a neighbour, Kala Jatav, objected to his moving around in the locality by jumping home quarantine and without being tested negative for coronavirus as, she said, this would put others life at risk. The verbal spat led to a clash between the two families.”

In the fight, 47-year-old Kala Jatav, who sustained injuries on her head after being hit by stones, died on the spot while her brother Vishnu Jatav, 45, who was stabbed by Kapure Khan’s relative Chhutki Khan, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Gwalior on Saturday morning, the officer said.

The injured Akash Jatav and Ramesh Jatav are undergoing treatment in Gwalior. Their condition is critical, said police.

An FIR was registered against nine people under various sections of the IPC and six people have been arrested.

“An FIR under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC were registered against 9 persons. Six of them including Kapure Khan and three women have been arrested,” the SP said.

