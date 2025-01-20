2 dead in Goa paraglider crash; tourism department says permission was not given

Two paragliders died in a crash at Keri plateau in North Goa, and the Goa tourism department clarified on Sunday that it had not granted permission for paragliding at the location. Two paragliders died in a crash at Keri plateau in North Goa.(Pixabay/Representative)

Shivani Dable, a 27-year-old resident of Pune, and her instructor, 26-year-old Sumal Nepali from Nepal lost their lives on Saturday evening when their paraglider plunged into a ravine shortly after taking off from a cliff at Keri village in North Goa.

Police said that Dable had chosen to paraglide with an adventure sports company operating without legal authorisation.

The Mandrem police have registered a case against the company’s owner, Shekhar Raizada, for jeopardising human life.

In a media statement, the tourism department extended condolences and clarified that it had not provided any “permission or approval” for paragliding at Keri plateau.

“The said activity was being conducted illegally and without any authorisation. The department reiterates its commitment to ensuring that all tourism-related activities in the state adhere strictly to safety regulations and licensing norms,” it said.

The department further appealed to tourists and operators to prioritise safety by using only licensed and authorised services, aiming to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“An inquiry will be conducted, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible for this unauthorised operation,” it added.

Meanwhile, two tourists were killed while paragliding in Himachal Pradesh within a span of 24 hours, police reported on Saturday. The death occurred in two separate incidents in the state.

The victims were identified as Bhavsar Khushi, a woman from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu's Jayash Ram. They were involved in fatal accidents at two different paragliding sites in Himachal's Kangra and Kullu districts.

The first mishap occurred on Saturday at the Indrunag paragliding site near Himachal's Dharamshala where Khushi, a tourist from Ahmedabad, was on a tandem paragliding flight.

While taking off, Khushi fell from the sky and died while the pilot, who fell with her, also sustained injuries. He was later rushed to Tanda Medical College for treatment, according to Vir Bahadur, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Kangra.

With PTI inputs