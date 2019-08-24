2 dead, several feared trapped as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 08:17 IST

At least two persons were killed and several were injured when a dilapidated four-storey building in Bhiwandi, about 40 km north of Mumbai collapsed early Saturday even as residents were being evacuated, officials said.

“Four people have been rescued so far. People had informed us that the building may collapse. I along with officers reached the spot and asked to vacate the building. People had vacated the building but then some people went inside to pick their luggage. Meanwhile, the building came down. It is an 8-year-old building and was built illegally. An investigation will be done,” ANI quoted Ashok Rankhamb, Commissioner of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation as sying.

He said that the dilapidated building was in a state and was being vacated when it collapsed.

The fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched an operation to rescue people trapped in the debris, Disaster Management Officer Santosh Kadam said..

More than 10 people are still feared trapped in the debris.

Last month, more than two dozen people died when a four-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai’s Dongri.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 07:31 IST