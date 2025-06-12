Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
2 held in Punjab for Haridwar firing on Haryana hotelier on June 2

Neeraj Santoshi
Jun 12, 2025 05:38 PM IST

Both confessed being members of Nandu alias Kapil Sagwan gang, and said the attack was part of a long-standing gang rivalry with the Manjeet Mahal gang: Police

Haridwar: Two contract killers suspected to be behind the June 2 firing on a 25-year-old Haryana-based hotelier near the Sukhi rivulet in Haridwar were arrested in Punjab and brought to Haridwar on Thursday, police said.

Two of the five accused involved in firing on Arun near Sukhi rivulet in Haridwar on June 2 have been arrested on Wednesday night (Hindustan Times/ Representative photo)
“Two of the five accused involved in firing on Arun near Sukhi rivulet in Haridwar on June 2 have been arrested on Wednesday night. During interrogation, both confessed to being active members of the Nandu alias Kapil Sagwan gang, and admitted the attack was part of a long-standing gang rivalry with the Manjeet Mahal gang,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Haridwar district Pramendra Dobhal said

The police have identified the accused as Manav Hans (21) from Hargobind Nagar in Punjab’s Kapurthala and Gaurav Kumar (28) from Nawanshahr in Punjab. “The arrested accused also have multiple serious criminal cases registered against them in Punjab,” Dobhal said.

The police are tracing three more accused — Himanshu Sood, Bobby, and Shammi Khan — who are currently on the run.

Dobhal said that Arun, a resident of Haryana’s Rohtak, was shot near the Sukhi bridge in the Kankhal area by unidentified bike-borne assailants on June 2, following which he was taken to a nearby hospital. Based on his father’s complaint, a case was registered under Section 109(2) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kotwali Nagar police station.

“The Haridwar police formed a joint investigation team. Utilising advanced surveillance, informant networks, and analysis of over 1,000 CCTV footages, police conducted an extensive manhunt across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab,” Dobhal said.

Thursday, June 12, 2025
