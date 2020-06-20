e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in J-K’s Uri

2 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in J-K’s Uri

Abdul Qayoom, the superintendent of police of Baramulla, said among the injured are a 60-year-old person and a 20-year-old in Nambla village in the district.

india Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:43 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
On Friday evening, the Indian Army had said Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire violation that was responded effectively.
On Friday evening, the Indian Army had said Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire violation that was responded effectively.(AFP)
         

Two people were injured along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri when Pakistani troops targeted Indian posts on Saturday, officials said.

Abdul Qayoom, the superintendent of police of Baramulla, said among the injured are a 60-year-old person and a 20-year-old in Nambla village in the district.

They have been shifted to hospital, Qayoom added.

Nambla is the last big village on the LoC in Hajipeer sector.

This is the second incident of ceasefire violation in north Kashmir since Friday.

On Friday evening, the Indian Army had said Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire violation that was responded effectively.

tags
top news
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row
‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nearing 5,000-mark, 179 new cases reported
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nearing 5,000-mark, 179 new cases reported
PM Modi launches Rs 50,000-crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to generate jobs
PM Modi launches Rs 50,000-crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to generate jobs
Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain administered plasma therapy, health condition stable
Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain administered plasma therapy, health condition stable
Arms-laden Pak drone shot down by BSF along International Border in J&K’s Kathua
Arms-laden Pak drone shot down by BSF along International Border in J&K’s Kathua
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In