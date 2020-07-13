2 Jaish terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter, one woman injured

india

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:31 IST

Srinagar: Security forces on Monday killed two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, one of them a foreigner, in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The militants were killed after an encounter broke out at Srigufwara village, 60 kms from Srinagar, soon after security forces launched cordon and search operation in the village.

“During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given opportunity to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately on the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter,’’ police spokesman said adding that in the indiscriminate firing by militants, one woman received gunshot injuries who was shifted to hospital for treatment where her condition is stated to be stable.

‘In the encounter, two terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Nasir alias Shahbaz alias Baz Bai,a Pakistan resident, ‘A’ category terrorist, while as the identification of the other killed terrorist is being ascertained,’’ the spokesman said.

Police spokesman said that on a specific input generated by Anantnag Police about militant presence in Srigufwara a joint cordon and search operation was launched by J&K Police, 3 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the area.

On Sunday, three militants were killed in a day-long encounter with security forces in Sopore in the northern district of Baramulla.

Meanwhile, forces have arrested four associates of terrorists on Sunday evening during two separate search operations at Chandargeer and Sadhunara areas of Bandipora.

Bandipora Police along with 13 Rashtriya Rifles and 45th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), acting on a specific input, arrested a terrorist associate during a search operation in Chandargeer. ‘He has been identified as Shafat Ahmad Dar resident of Chandargeer. Incriminating materials including a live grenade has been recovered from his possession,’’ the officials said.

Similarly, during another search operation in Sadhunara, security forces arrested three more militant associates identified as Mudasir Ahmad Khawaja, Abdul Qayoom Margo and Ishfaq Ahmad Dar all residents of Sadhunara.

‘’Incriminating material, including two live grenades, a AK magazine, 25 live rounds of AK-47 rifle and a UBGL, has been recovered from their possession.’’

Officials said all the four associates are actively involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Suspected militants also attempted to attack a deployment of central armed forces with grenades at Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama late last evening.

“Terrorist attempted an attack on CAPF at 1645 hours today at Chersoo, Awantipora. Suspects moving on a bike threw two grenades on CAPF (who were) deploying without taking out pins. Grenades did not explode. Efforts are on to nab the terrorists,” a spokesperson of the Indian Army said.

Officials have said around 134 militants have been killed in Kashmir so far this year with 48 of them in June, the highest monthly toll in recent years. Majority of these militants have been killed in south Kashmir.