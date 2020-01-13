e-paper
Home / India News / 2 killed, 16 injured in road accident in UP’s Agra

2 killed, 16 injured in road accident in UP’s Agra

india Updated: Jan 13, 2020 09:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Agra
The bus was heading to Lucknow when the accident happened.
The bus was heading to Lucknow when the accident happened.(HT Photo)
         

At least two people were killed and more than a dozen injured on Monday after a bus they were travelling in fell off a foggy road into a 20-feet ditch in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district.

The Volvo bus of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, carrying 35 to 40 passengers from Agra, was heading to Lucknow when the accident happened on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Agra’s senior superintendent of police Babloo Kumar confirmed the two deaths and said 16 others were also injured in the accident at Sikrara turn under Fatehabad police station of the district.

The injured, two of whom are serious, were taken to a hospital. Officials said 10 of them were discharged after first aid.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred after the bus driver could not see a truck with a flat tyre by the road on time because of low visibility and applied brakes.

The bus collided with the divider and then lost balance and fell into the ditch, they said.

The 302-kilometre Agra-Lucknow Express Way is prone to accidents and turns riskier in foggy weather.

Monday’s accident comes after 11 people were killed in the state’s Kannuaj district on Friday night after a private double-decker bus caught fire after colliding with a truck.

