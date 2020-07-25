2 LeT terrorists killed in gunfight near Srinagar

india

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:21 IST

Two terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, officials said.

Police officials said that a joint cordon and search operation was launched following information about the presence of militants in village Ranbirgarh in Panzinara area of Srinagar.

‘’During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,’’ the spokesman said.

“One of the two terrorists eliminated was Ishfaq Rashid of Sozeith, Srinagar – a top LeT commander who was active since 2018 and wanted in many cases of violence. The other killed terrorist, Ajaz Bhat was in the LeT cadre from Pulwama district.’’

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of encounter, the spokersperson said. “All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes. There was no injury to civilians or loss of property during the said encounter.’’

Bodies of the deceased militants have been sent to Ganderbal for last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities, the official said. “In case any family claims the terrorists to be their relatives, they can come forward for identification at PCR Srinagar/ burial place, and participate in last rites at Ganderbal.”

In a similar incident, police busted a militant hideout in south Kashmir’s Tral area. A police spokesperson said that on credible input, a search operation was launched in the Chinphadi Machama Tral forest areas. “During the search in the area, the joint team busted a terrorist hideout. The joint team was able to recover incriminating materials from the hideout. The incriminating material has been taken into Police custody for the purpose of investigation.’’

Meanwhile, the police were able to persuade a local man who had joined the proscribed terror outfit Al Badr, officials said on Saturday. ‘’The endeavourer of Police has been to save life and property during confrontation while dealing with the terrorism and without any encounter or loss of life/property, the militant was pursued by Police to leave militancy,’’ the police spokesman said.