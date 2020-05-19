2 migrants workers killed, over 20 injured in road accidents in Odisha

india

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:59 IST

Two migrant workers died and over 20 were injured in four separate road accidents in Odisha on Tuesday.

In Angul district, the driver of an LPG tanker was charred to death when a bus carrying 26 migrants on its way to West Bengal from Mumbai rammed headlong into the tanker at Luhamunda area. At least 12 migrants sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to Angul district headquarters hospital.

In a separate incident, a migrant worker of Balasore sitting atop a iron sheet-laden truck was killed when the vehicle hit another truck parked in front of a marine products export company in Bahanaga. The truck driver was seriously injured in the accident. Similarly, an Odia migrant worker was killed as the trolley he was travelling in was hit by a truck from behind near Uliapatna in Soro area of Balasore.

In Cuttack district, at least 10 migrant workers were injured as the bus carrying them from Tamil Nadu rammed into a truck parked on the road near Tangi area of the district early this morning. All the injured have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. The bus was on its way to Bhadrak district.

A truck driver was killed and a bus driver sustained injuries when the bus returning to Bhubaneswar after deboarding migrant workers in Kolkata collided with the truck near Panapana in Balasore district.

Seventeen migrant workers of Odisha have so far died in different circumstances since the lockdown was announced on March 25 to prevent the coronavirus disease from spreading.

Last week, Satyaban Swain, a 28-year-old migrant worker from Ganjam working in a private factory of Surat died after he was allegedly beaten up by police while a 56-year-old Dhubei Mohanty, a migrant worker in Kolkata died near Odisha-Bengal inter-state tollgate after tripping on road.

An Odia migrant worker in Haryana last week hanged himself to death after failing to come back to his village in Kendrapara district due to lockdown. Gangadhar Biswal, a migrant worker from Kendrapara district was found hanging from a tree in Yamuna Vihar area of Haryana, a day after he posted a video appeal on social media to help him return to his village.