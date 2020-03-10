2 more cases of coronavirus in Kerala, 14 infected in state so far

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 22:04 IST

Kerala’s health minister KK Shailaja said on Tuesday two more people tested positive for the highly-infectious coronavirus in the state apart from the six cases reported earlier in the day.

Shailaja said the parents of the three-year-old child in Kochi, the youngest to get infected in the country, have tested positive for Covid-19 taking the number to 14 in the state so far.

The parents have shown the signs of the disease in initial testing, which could increase the number of infections in the county to more than 50, if the developments are confirmed by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

The child, whose father works in Italy, had come back with his parents from the epicentre of coronavirus in Europe on March 7 via Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

People, who interacted with the family, at the airport were identified and all passengers who travelled on the same flight were asked to report for testing immediately.

Among the 14 infected, three are in Kochi, two in Kottayam and rest are in Pathanamthitta.

The health minister said during a press conference that 1500 people are under observation and 250 are in hospitals with symptoms of the disease.

The fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday have forced the state government to cancel all public events and close down educational institutions to contain the disease.

The health minister had on Monday already called for community surveillance, scaling up of contact tracing and tapping local bodies to stop further spread of the deadly disease.

The state had reported India’s first three cases of coronavirus in January this year and all of them have recovered fully.