2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi

Sunil Kumar and Rajiv Jha were on a training schedule when their glider crashed and they suffered serious injuries. They were later declared dead.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2020 10:09 IST
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Initial reports suggest the navy personnel died in a freak accident.
Initial reports suggest the navy personnel died in a freak accident.(Twitter Photo)
         

Two personnel of the Indian Navy died after their glider crashed on the outskirts of Kerala’s Kochi on Sunday, according to reports.

Lieutenant Rajiv Jha and Petty officer Sunil Kumar were on a training schedule when their glider crashed near Thoppumpady bridge close to the naval base INS Garuda, reported news agency ANI. The personnel suffered serious injuries and were later declared dead.

Initial reports suggest it was a freak accident. According to ANI, the Southern Naval Command has ordered a board of inquiry into the matter.

More details are awaited.

