2 Pakistani men among 6 convicted for 2008 attack on CRPF camp in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur

india

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 08:33 IST

The court of additional district judge on Friday convicted six of the eight accused in the attack on a CRPF camp at Rampur over 11 years ago in which seven CRPF personnel and one rickshaw-puller were killed.

Two of the accused, Qauser Farouqi and Gulab Khan, have been acquitted.

Of the six accused who were convicted on Friday, two are Pakistani nationals.

The quantum of punishment will be announced on Saturday.

The attack took place in the early hours of January 1, 2008, when the CRPF personnel were sitting around a bonfire.

The CRPF group centre was attacked with grenades and AK-47s.

Seven jawans were killed before they could react. A rickshaw-puller who was sleeping near the gate was also killed.

The accused are Imran and Mohd Farouqi of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Fahim Ansari of Mumbai, Sabauddin Saba of Bihar, Baba Khan of Moradabad and Mohd Sharif of Rampur.

Fahim Ansari and Sabauddin Saba, who are also accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, were let off for want of evidence.

The government counsel Dalvinder Singh said the accused were involved in the attack on the CRPF camp and are currently lodged in Lucknow and Bareilly jails.

District government advocate Sardar Dalvinder Singh (Dumpy) said that Mohammad Sharif, Jung Bahadur, Imran Shahzad, Mohammad Farooq and Sabauddin were convicted in the terror attack.

Passports and firearms were recovered from Fahim Ansari of Mumbai Goregaon, who was arrested but his role in the attack could not be established. He has been convicted under IPC sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 200 and 25/1/A. Kausar Farukhi of Kunda in Pratapgarh and Gulab Khan of Baheri in Bareilly have been acquitted. The administration had made tight security arrangements and an alert has been sounded in the wake of pronouncement of quantum of punishment on Saturday.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 08:22 IST