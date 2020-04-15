2 people who attended Jamaat event test positive in Haridwar

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 07:54 IST

Two people who attended the event organised by Tablighi Jamaat tested positive for Covid-19 from Haridwar district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening, taking the toll of total cases to 37 in the state. Out of the 37 positive cases, 28 are Jamaat attendees.

These two cases are being reported after five days of zero cases in Uttarakhand. This also takes the tally of postive cases in Haridwar to five, out of which four are Jamaat attendees and one who had come into contact with them.

JC Pandey, public relations officer for Uttarakhand health department said, “Two Jamaat attendees tested positive for Covid-19 from Haridwar district, it is not known yet whether they attended the religious congregation in Delhi or some other place. We are trying to find out more information.”

Meanwhile, two more people successfully recovered and were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. So far, a total of nine people have been treated and discharged in the state.

Since April 2, all Covid-19 positive cases reported from Uttarakhand have been related to Jamaat attendees who returned to the state after attending religious congregations in different parts of the country.

On April 8, four people, including two Jamaat attendees and two closed contacts of them had tested positive for the disease from Haridwar and Nainital districts. On April 6, four Jamaat attendees from Dehradun and Almora had tested positive. The case from Almora was the first Covid-19 positive patient from the remote hilly regions of the state.

On April 5, four Jamaat attendees had tested positive from Dehradun and Nainital. On April 4, six Jamaat attendees from Nainital and Haridwar had tested positive, while on April 3 also six Jamaat attendees from Dehradun and US Nagar had tested positive for Covid-19.