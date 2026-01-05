2 prisoners facing Arms Act, POCSO Act cases escape from Uttar Pradesh prison

Two undertrial prisoners facing cases under the Arms Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have escaped from the district jail at Anaugi in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, officials said on Monday. The role of the jail administration is under scrutiny. (Getty Images/Vetta)

The escape of Ankit and Dimpy alias Shiva came to light during the routine morning headcount. Preliminary probe suggest that the two inmates tied blankets for a makeshift rope to scale the high wall of the jail under the cover of darkness. The blankets were found hanging from the boundary wall, exposing the breach.

The escape is believed to have coincided with belated New Year celebrations at the prison. Investigators believe the two inmates took advantage of the lax security to escape.

District magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri and police superintendent Vinod Kumar visited the jail and ordered an inquiry. The role of the jail administration is under scrutiny, particularly amid allegations of negligence and the decision to allow celebrations that may have compromised security.

Jail superintendent Bheem Sen Mukund was unavailable for comments. His phone was switched off.

A Kannauj police statement said teams have been formed to trace the two prisoners. Officials said departmental action would be initiated against those found responsible for the lapse.