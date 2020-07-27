e-paper
2 trapped as house collapses in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh due to heavy rain

The incident occurred at Dhamigaon village in Bangapani-sub division, which had witnessed a cloudburst recently that killed 12 persons in Gaila and Tanga villages.

india Updated: Jul 27, 2020 11:42 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Pithoragarh
Two persons were trapped in debris when their houses collapsed over them early on Monday morning following torrential rains in Bangapani sub-division of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and revenue police personnel were rushed to the village to launch rescue operations, Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande said.

