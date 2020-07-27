2 trapped as house collapses in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh due to heavy rain

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 11:42 IST

Two persons were trapped in debris when their houses collapsed over them early on Monday morning following torrential rains in Bangapani sub-division of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

The incident occurred at Dhamigaon village in Bangapani-sub division, which had witnessed a cloudburst recently that killed 12 persons in Gaila and Tanga villages.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and revenue police personnel were rushed to the village to launch rescue operations, Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande said.