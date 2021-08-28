2 Vistadome special trains to start from today. Check timings, ticket prices here

The Indian Railways' Vistadome tourist special trains will run on two popular routes—Guwahati-New Haflong in Assam and New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar Junction in north Bengal—from Saturday. According to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the introduction of the Vistadome trains are meant to help tourists experience the scenic beauty and to display the cultural heritage of the region during the unique journey.

The Guwahati-New Haflong train with special Vistadome coaches will travel through the scenic Dima Hasao district. The train between New Jalpaiguri (NJP) and Alipurduar Junction will pass through the foot of the Darjeeling Himalayas at Sivok, crossing the Teesta river, the tea gardens of Bagrakot, Oodlabari and Dalgaon and the dense forests at Chalsa, Madarihat and Raja Bhat Khawa, the NFR said on Thursday.

"Introduction of Vistadome trains is meant to help tourists experience the scenic beauty and to display the cultural heritage of the region during the unique journey. The joint effort with the tourism department will help to boost the tourism sector and as well as the local economy," Anshul Gupta, general manager of NFR in Guwahati was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Here are the key features of the two special trains:

. The Vistadome coaches are equipped with state of the art glass windows and all-glass roofs and provide a 360-degree view.

. The coaches also have observation lounges for the purpose of site seeing. The rotational seats of the coach are designed to provide added comfort to passengers.

. The coaches are also provided with a digital entertainment system and Wi-Fi facilities. For the safety of passengers, CCTV cameras and a fire alarm system have also been installed.

. A railway official said that the New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar train will have a Vistadome coach, two air-conditioned chair cars and two non-airconditioned chair cars, apart from a luggage car and a power coach.

. The price of the ticket for the Guwahati-New Haflong train is ₹1,150, while the Vistadome coach in the New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar train with a 44-seating capacity will have a fare of ₹770, the air-conditioned chair cars will cost between ₹300 and ₹400 per seat and a non-airconditioned seat will cost only ₹85, railway officials said, according to PTI.

. The Guwahati-New Haflong train will travel twice a week—Wednesday and Saturday—from Guwahati at 6.35am and reach New Haflong at 11.55am, covering a distance of 269km. It will have only two stoppages at Manderdisa and Maibong stations. While coming back, the train will leave New Haflong at 5pm and reach Guwahati at 10.45pm.

. In Bengal, the train will leave New Jalpaiguri at 7:20am and will reach Alipurduar Junction at 1pm covering a distance of 169 km through the Dooars Hill region. During the return journey, the train will leave Alipurduar Junction at 2pm to reach New Jalpaiguri at 7pm.