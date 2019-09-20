2-year-old, nurse die in ambulance crash on DND flyway in Delhi

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:38 IST

An ambulance carrying a pregnant woman, her husband and their two children rammed a stationary truck on the DND flyway early on Friday morning. The accident left the woman’s two-year-old son and a nursing staffer dead. The woman, her husband and daughter and the driver of the ambulance have been admitted in AIIMS Trauma centre and are under treatment.

Joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Alok Kumar said the accident took place around 4.30 am when the ambulance was carrying the woman from a Noida hospital to Safdarfjung hospital.

“We received a call around 04.40 am at Mayur Vihar police station reporting a fatal accident. The ambulance had rammed a parked truck from behind. Police teams that reached the accident spot called in the fire brigade . All of them were sent to hospitals,” Kumar said.

The senior police officer said they received information from the hospital that Sunil Kumar, 30, a nursing staff accompanying the family in the ambulance and the woman’s two-year-old son Saurabh succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Those injured, are Saurabh’s mother Manoo, 35, his father Suresh, 35, 4-year-old sister (name not known) and the 25-Year-old ambulance driver Vipin Kumar. “All of them are admitted to the AIIMS Trauma centre,” the officer said.

A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered, he said.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 13:13 IST