e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 yoga teachers among 3 men nabbed for molesting Japanese woman in Rishikesh

2 yoga teachers among 3 men nabbed for molesting Japanese woman in Rishikesh

All the accused were employed at the yoga training centre the woman had joined.

india Updated: May 10, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The Japanese woman had come to Rishikesh a few months ago to learn yoga.
The Japanese woman had come to Rishikesh a few months ago to learn yoga.(Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

Uttarakhand police said they have arrested three persons including two yoga teachers for allegedly molesting and stalking a Japanese woman for sexual favours on Sunday in Rishikesh.

Police said the woman had lodged a complaint against four people out of which three were as Harikishan Singh (43), Chandrakant Dahal (32) - both yoga teachers and Somraj (22) a kitchen staffer at a yoga training centre - were arrested. The fourth accused is yet to be arrested.

Arun Mohan Joshi, deputy inspector general, Dehradun said, the foreign national had lodged the complaint on Saturday following which police initiated the action.

“In her complaint, she had stated that she came to Rishikesh a few months ago to learn yoga at a yoga training centre in the popular tourist town. At the centre, all four accused who were employed there, started harassing her with obscene talks for sexual favours,” said Joshi.

Disturbed by the advances and harassment, the woman lodged a complaint with the Rishikesh police.

“Based on the complaint, we immediately registered a case against the accused for molestation and stalking under sections 354(a) and 354(d) of IPC followed by a probe. Of the four, the three accused mentioned above were arrested from their residences in Rishikesh,” said Joshi.

He said, “They will soon be produced before the local court. A probe is on to nab the fourth accused.”

tags
top news
‘Can run 300 special trains a day to move migrants back home’: Piyush Goyal
‘Can run 300 special trains a day to move migrants back home’: Piyush Goyal
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
An ‘upset’ Thackeray won’t contest MLC polls if not elected unopposed: Sena
An ‘upset’ Thackeray won’t contest MLC polls if not elected unopposed: Sena
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Deer gets kiss of life after crashing through roof of Mumbai slum
Deer gets kiss of life after crashing through roof of Mumbai slum
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: People complain about lack of water at West Bengal quarantine centre 
Watch: People complain about lack of water at West Bengal quarantine centre 
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In