20 dead in Andhra Pradesh firecracker unit blast; CM, PM announce ex-gratia | Latest updates
A devastating explosion at a fireworks manufacturing facility in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, has left 20 people dead and many others critically injured.
The Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹20 lakh each for the families of those killed in the deadly firecracker unit explosion in Kakinada district, while the Centre will provide ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.
As many as 20 people were killed and 11 others critically injured after a massive blast triggered a fire at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem village of Samarlakota mandal in Kakinada district on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance for both the deceased and the injured, while wishing a speedy recovery to those undergoing treatment.
“Pained by the loss of lives in the explosion at a factory in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh. I extend my condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000,” the PM wrote on X.
CM Naidu visits accident site, offers condolences
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation, visited the injured at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada, and assured affected families of full state support. He also announced the suspension of four officials over lapses and negligence linked to the incident, reported news agency ANI.
Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said around 20 workers were present at Surya Fire Works at the time of the explosion and confirmed that a detailed inquiry would be conducted to fix accountability. He added that strict action, including arrests and seizure of properties, would be taken against those responsible.
Naidu further said the state government would extend long-term support to victims’ families, including education for children in residential schools and housing assistance for families without homes, while promising stricter safety norms and monitoring of firecracker units across the state, the report noted.
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan meets victims’ families
Andhra Pradesh DCM Pawan Kalyan also visited the Government General Hospital in Kakinada to console bereaved families and injured workers, assuring them of all possible assistance from the state.
Other political reactions
Union home minister Amit Shah took to X to share a condolence message, writing, “Deeply saddened by the tragic fire accident at a cracker factory in Andhra Pradesh. Rescue and relief operations are underway, and medical care is being provided to the injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of those affected.”
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday said he was “deeply shocked” by the tragedy and reaffirmed that the coalition government would stand by the families of the deceased and ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured.
“I am deeply shocked to hear about the explosion at a fireworks manufacturing facility in Vetlapalem, Samarlakota mandal, Kakinada district. The loss of many lives is an indescribable tragedy. I pay my respects to the deceased. The coalition government will support the families of the deceased. We will provide better medical treatment to the injured,” he wrote on X.
District authorities said the condition of several injured workers remains critical, while rescue and relief operations were carried out immediately after the blast. Further details into the cause of the explosion are awaited.
(With ANI inputs)