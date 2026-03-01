20 dead in Andhra Pradesh firecracker unit blast; CM, PM announce ex-gratia | Latest updates

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹20 lakh each for the families of those killed in the deadly firecracker unit explosion in Kakinada district, while the Centre will provide ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The state government promised support and assistance for the victims' families while launching an investigation into the incident's causes. (@YSRCParty)

As many as 20 people were killed and 11 others critically injured after a massive blast triggered a fire at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem village of Samarlakota mandal in Kakinada district on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance for both the deceased and the injured, while wishing a speedy recovery to those undergoing treatment.

“Pained by the loss of lives in the explosion at a factory in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh. I extend my condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000,” the PM wrote on X.