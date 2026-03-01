20 dead, 11 injured as blast rips through AP firecracker factory

At least 20 people died and 11 others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Saturday, officials aware of the matter said, adding that four senior officials were suspended for negligence after the incident. Rescue personnel at the site of the explosion in Vetlapalem in Kakinada district on Saturday. (ANI)

According to officials, the incident took place around 2.10 pm at Surya Sri Fire Works, located along the Godavari canal at Vetlapalem village of Samalkot block.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who rushed to the village after the incident, said 20 people had died. Nine others are reportedly admitted to the Kakinada government hospital in critical condition. “Two out of 11 injured people are reported to be out of danger,” he said.

The chief minister said 12 of the victims belonged to the Scheduled Castes community and nine were women. “They were daily wage workers. This tragedy has devastated their families,” he said.

Naidu announced compensation of ₹20 lakh for each family of the deceased, besides financial assistance for the severely injured including full cost of treatment, free residential school education for the children of the deceased and construction of houses for the affected families.

“We cannot bring back the deceased, but we will stand by their families in every possible way,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep anguish over the tragic incident in Vetlapalem. Terming the loss of lives in the accidental explosion deeply distressing, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He announced ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those injured in the blast.

State home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, who also reached the site after the blast, said around 35 people were present in the factory, mixing explosive materials to make firecrackers when the explosion occurred.

According to the preliminary investigation by the Kakinada police, a spark ignited in one of the chemical drums storing the explosive material, which led to the blast. A massive fire followed, engulfing the premises within minutes. Thick plumes of smoke blanketed the surrounding area, spreading across at least five nearby villages.

When the villagers reached the factory, several workers trapped inside had already succumbed to the flames.

Upon receiving information, fire services personnel rushed to the spot with two fire engines and launched firefighting operations, which continued till evening.

Officials said waterlogged and muddy paddy fields prevented vehicles from reaching the site quickly, resulting in prolonged explosions and worsening casualties. The injured victims, many with severe burn injuries, were shifted to hospitals with great difficulty.

Preliminary findings by officials indicate that six sheds had been erected in the fields for fireworks manufacturing. The unit was reportedly operated by Adapa Nani.

Revenue divisional officer (RDO) Mallibabu said the factory’s licence was valid until March 31 this year. “However, following the explosion, the owner has reportedly gone absconding,” he said.

Local residents alleged that the tragedy may have been triggered by manufacturing beyond the permitted limits, though officials have yet to confirm the exact cause of the explosion. “A detailed investigation is expected to follow once the fire is fully brought under control,” a senior official said.

In the evening, Naidu visited the families of the victims at the Kakinada government hospital. He stated that the government was treating the incident with utmost seriousness.

Holding local authorities accountable for negligence, the chief minister announced the suspension of four officials - revenue divisional officer (RDO), deputy superintendent of police (DSP), district labour officer and fire officer.

He said a detailed inquiry would be conducted to fix responsibility and further action would be taken against those found guilty.

“Some individuals have developed a reckless attitude and are playing with people’s lives. We will not only arrest them but also prosecute them. Their properties will be seized and handed over to the victims’ families. No one will be allowed to act at will,” he asserted.

The chief minister pointed out that although permissions had been obtained to run the firecracker unit, adequate safety precautions were not followed. “Mandatory safety measures for handling explosive materials were ignored,” he said.

Naidu announced that the government will collect details of all firecracker manufacturing units in the region and review existing procedures. “Current protocols are insufficient. We will install CCTV cameras across such areas and link them to control rooms,” he stated.

He further announced that permissions for firecracker units would be made more stringent to prevent recurrence of such tragedies.