20-year-old Maoist surrenders before Odisha police

A 20-year-old Maoist, who often worked as the bodyguard of CPI(Maoist) central committee member Misir Besra, surrendered before Odisha police on Saturday evening.

An active Area Committee Member of Sambalpur-Deogarh-Sundargarh Division of CPI (Maoist), Mangal Singh Munda alias Alinder surrendered before Rourkela SP K Siva Subramani and Sambalpur SP KV Singh. Munda, who carried a self-loading rifle, offered to surrender after a week-long combing operation by police in the Kelo reserve forest area.

Police said Munda, deputy to Sambalpur-Deogarh-Sundargarh Division chief Anmol was reportedly tortured by his boss. A native Ranchi of Jharkhand, Munda joined the Maoists at the age of eight in 2007. “He took arms training in Saranda forests under the leadership of Sandeep and Prasant. He was involved in many exchanges of fire in Angul, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundargarh districts,” said K Siva Subramani, Rourkela SP.

Munda told the police that he was frustrated with the Maoists ideology. Under the surrender policy of Odisha government, he will be given cash benefits of Rs 50,000, one year fixed deposit of Rs 50,000, three years fixed deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh and state grant of Rs 98,000 that includes Rs 25,000 for homestead land, Rs 45,000 for house, Rs 25,000 for self-marriage and Rs 3000 for self-study.

