20-year-old woman stalked while travelling in auto from Delhi

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly stalked and threatened by unidentified men while she was going towards Sector 5 on Thursday.

According to the police, the complainant is a nurse at a government hospital in Delhi. She is married and lives in Sector 5. The incident took place on Thursday evening when she was returning from Delhi to her residence. A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity said, “The woman was travelling in an auto-rickshaw. The men were in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car and stalking her. When she protested and asked them to leave her alone, the men threatened to kill her.”

The police said that they have the registration number of the suspects’ car and are trying to trace them. “They are yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the case.” A case was registered under sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 5 police station on Thursday, said the police.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old man was arrested allegedly for raping a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage in Sector 50. The police said that man had lured her and took her to West Bengal. A police official said, “Three months ago, the man had lured the girl and they ran away to West Bengal. He raped her on multiple occasions.”

A case was registered against the suspect under section 6 of POCSO at Sector 50 police station on Thursday.

