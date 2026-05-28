20 years in Saudi jail, ₹34 crore blood money: Kerala man returns home after facing death sentence

After facing a death sentence in Saudi Arabia, Abdul Rahim, a native of Kerala's Kozhikode, returned home to cheering crowds and concerned family on Thursday after spending twenty years in a foreign jail. The relief from the Saudi jail was possible due to a payment of ₹34 crore (15 million Saudi Riyals) in blood money. Abdul Rahim returned to Kerala on Thursday (May 28) after spending 20 years in a Saudi Arabia jail and being released from an upcoming death sentence by paying blood money of ₹34 crore (PTI)

Rahim landed at the Karipur airport and was then escorted by his relatives. The former prisoner shed a few tears upon finally reaching his homeland following a 20-year-long wait, news agency PTI reported.

Businessman Bobby Chemmanur hugged him upon his arrival as crowd and media gathered at the airport for his welcome. Rahim was seen indicating a ‘thumbs-up’ impression.

"I am thankful to everyone who helped me," he told reporters as he got in his car. He then headed to his house where his mother, friends and local residents had gathered in large numbers. The fact that his arrival coincided with Bakrid added to the pomp and show. "It doubles our happiness," locals and Rahim's friends told reporters.

Rahim was seen hugging his mother on the doorstep as the crowd cheered and gathered around their much-awaited reunion. Caught by emotion, tears streamed down by Rahim's face who felt choked up for some time, and repeatedly kissed and hugged his mother.

"I am thankful to everyone who helped me and made it possible for me to see my mother again," Rahim said in reference to the efforts of Kerala's local community to crowdfund a staggering amount of ₹34 crore for the blood money.

What landed Rahim in this situation? Rahim first went to the Gulf nation two decades ago in 2006 to pursue a job opportunity. However, he was imprisoned, soon after his arrival, for allegedly causing the accidental death of a specially-abled Saudi boy whom he was supposed to be taking care of.

As a result, Rahim was placed behind bars and sentenced to death in 2018 when the victim's family refused to grant him amnesty. His only chance of survival was to pay ₹34 crore in blood money before the deadline of April 18, 2024.

The people of Kerala collectively amassed this massive amount to save Rahim from facing the gallows and hence extended a warm welcome upon his return to his homeland.