200 infants die in two Gujarat hospitals, CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 14:07 IST

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday refused to answer questions from journalists and walked away when asked about reports of deaths of almost 200 children and infants in two government hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad. Rupani is an MLA from Rajkot West.

#WATCH: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani walks away when asked about reports of deaths of infants in hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/pzDUAI231Z — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

The Congress has lashed out at the BJP over the death of the children including newborns in civil hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

Sushmita Dev, president of the All India Mahila Congress and national spokesperson of the party took to Twitter to ask whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health minister Harshvardhan will remain silent over the death of children in BJP-ruled Gujarat.

“134 children died in Rajkot civil hospital. In Ahmedabad civil hospital 85 children died. Will @narendramodi & @drharshvardhan remain silent now. Hope the national media will highlight this tragedy. Concern for children should not be selective? @me_locket do visit Gujarat,” Dev tweeted.

Concern for children should not be selective? @me_locket do visit Gujarat ! https://t.co/sgXVdqfccM — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevinc) January 5, 2020

She also tagged BJP MP Locket Chatterjee who was member of a committee comprising four parliamentarians of the party to look into the alarming number of infant deaths at a hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota.

“111 children died in the month of December at Rajkot Civil Hospital,” said Manish Mehta, Dean, Rajkot Civil Hospital, according to ANI.

GS Rathod, Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital said, “In December 455 newborns were admitted in neo-natal intensive care unit (ICU). Of them 85 died.”

Neither Mehta nor Rathod gave any reasons for the death of the children.

In Kota on Saturday, Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot criticized his own government over the deaths of 107 children in the state-run JK Lon Hospital in the city said its response to the infant deaths could have been more sensitive.