e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / India News / 200 infants die in two Gujarat hospitals, CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries

200 infants die in two Gujarat hospitals, CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries

The infants died in two government hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad in December.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2020 14:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani refused to answer questions from journalists about of the death of children in Rajkot and Ahmedabad. (ANI photo)
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani refused to answer questions from journalists about of the death of children in Rajkot and Ahmedabad. (ANI photo)
         

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday refused to answer questions from journalists and walked away when asked about reports of deaths of almost 200 children and infants in two government hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad. Rupani is an MLA from Rajkot West.

 

The Congress has lashed out at the BJP over the death of the children including newborns in civil hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

Sushmita Dev, president of the All India Mahila Congress and national spokesperson of the party took to Twitter to ask whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health minister Harshvardhan will remain silent over the death of children in BJP-ruled Gujarat.

“134 children died in Rajkot civil hospital. In Ahmedabad civil hospital 85 children died. Will @narendramodi & @drharshvardhan remain silent now. Hope the national media will highlight this tragedy. Concern for children should not be selective? @me_locket do visit Gujarat,” Dev tweeted.

 

She also tagged BJP MP Locket Chatterjee who was member of a committee comprising four parliamentarians of the party to look into the alarming number of infant deaths at a hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota.

“111 children died in the month of December at Rajkot Civil Hospital,” said Manish Mehta, Dean, Rajkot Civil Hospital, according to ANI.

GS Rathod, Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital said, “In December 455 newborns were admitted in neo-natal intensive care unit (ICU). Of them 85 died.”

Neither Mehta nor Rathod gave any reasons for the death of the children.

In Kota on Saturday, Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot criticized his own government over the deaths of 107 children in the state-run JK Lon Hospital in the city said its response to the infant deaths could have been more sensitive.

tags
top news
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misled people, instigated riots, says Amit Shah
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misled people, instigated riots, says Amit Shah
200 infants die in two Gujarat hospitals, CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries
200 infants die in two Gujarat hospitals, CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Samsung Unpacked 2020: Here’s when Galaxy S11 series will launch
Samsung Unpacked 2020: Here’s when Galaxy S11 series will launch
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news