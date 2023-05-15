Polls in these states will be crucial ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election. List

The high-octane poll battle in Karnataka has reinstated Congress' fate in the state, setting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the backfoot and wrecking Janata Dal (Secular)'s hope to become the kingmaker. However, it isn't the end of the fight for all national parties in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Elections in these states are crucial. Check out(File)

Congress will have more assembly elections to prove its worth after it has seen more defeats than victories in state assembly elections and general elections since 2014. Similarly, BJP will have its chance to capture the throne in majority of these states.

Currently, Congress is in power in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, as well as in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand as a part of the ruling alliance.

Check out the list of upcoming assembly elections here:

Rajasthan

The current 200-member assembly in the state will dissolve on January 14, 2024, and election of next assembly is likely to be held before December.

The previous state election in Rajasthan was held in December 2018 in which Congress turned out victorious and Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister.

Madhya Pradesh

Election for the 230-member legislative assembly in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled be held in or before November 2023. The current assembly is set to dissolve on January 6, 2024.

The last assembly elections were held in November 2018 where Congress came victorious, making Kamal Nath the chief minister. However, the 5-year term in Madhya Pradesh assembly went through a rough patch. In March 2020, 22 Congress MLA defected to BJP resulting in the collapse of the state government, forcing Kamal Nath to resign. Later, the BJP formed the government and made Shivraj Singh Chouhan the CM.

Chhattisgarh

This state will go for election to elect 90 members for the assembly in or before November 2023. The current assembly is scheduled to dissolve on January 3, 2024.

The last assembly elections were held in November 2018 where Congress came victorious, making Bhupesh Baghel the CM.

Telangana

The tenure of the 119-member assembly will end on January 16, 2024 and state will go for election in or before December 2023.

The previous state election in Rajasthan was held in December 2018 in which the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), erstwhile TRS, became victorious. K Chandrashekar Rao became the CM.

Mizoram

The current 40-member assembly is set to dissolve on December 17, 2023. The state will go for vote in or before November-December 2023.

In the last election, held in November 2018, the Mizo National Front won, makin Zoramthanga the CM.

