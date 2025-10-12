20-year-old from Chhattisgarh dies after allegedly told to prove love by consuming poison: Police

Raipur: A 20-year-old man from Deopahri village in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district died of poisoning after he was allegedly asked to consume it to prove his love, police said. Based on he complaint lodged, the police have registered a case and launched an investigation. (Representative photo)

According to the deceased’s family, Krishna Kumar Pando, who was in a relationship with a girl from Sonari village, reportedly consumed poison on September 25 after her family allegedly called him to their house and told him to do so if he truly loved her. “The man reportedly complied and later informed his family about the incident,” an officer from the Lemru police station said.

He was initially treated at the primary health centre in Lemru and later referred to the district hospital, where he died during treatment on October 8, the officer added.

