21 Bangladeshi nationals, including one Hindu, repatriated from Assam

Twenty-one Bangladeshi nationals lodged in a detention centre in Assam were repatriated on Saturday, Assam police said. The group included one Hindu.

According to officials, the group comprising 19 males and two females were sent back through the Sutarkandi immigration check point in Karimganj district of Barak Valley after the Bangladesh government sent their travel permits.

The 21 Bangladeshi nationals were lodged in Silchar Central Jail in Cachar district of Barak Valley. All of them were convicted by local courts in Cachar and Karimganj and had served their sentences. Litun Kanti Das, the only Hindu in the group, was convicted in 2017, according to government records available with Hindustan Times.

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, additional director general of police (border), said, “They completed their sentences and have been sent back today after Bangladesh verified their details and sent travel documents.”

According to Mahanta, in 2018, as many as 65 persons were repatriated from Assam. These included mostly Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas who were sent to Myanmar.

According to state government records, as on February, 2018, there were 899 persons in six detention centres in the state, out of which 172 served their sentences after being convicted. The rest 727 persons had been declared foreigners in trials across 100 tribunals in the state.

Earlier in January, five Rohingyas lodged in the detention centre in Tezpur were repatriated to Myanmar via the Indo-Myanmar border immigration check point in Manipur’s Moreh.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 22:01 IST