21 Indians, 6 Myanmarese held for drug trafficking in a month

An NCB press release said that concerted and sustained operations against drug trafficking not only resulted in seizure of drugs but also and arrest of perpetrators around the country.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2019 07:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said it has over the last month arrested 21 Indian and six Myanmar nationals for their involvement in drug trafficking.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said it has over the last month arrested 21 Indian and six Myanmar nationals for their involvement in drug trafficking. During these operations, the agency, seized 879.80 kg of ganja, 13 kg morphine, 5.265 kg heroin, 1,155 kg of ketamine, 0.7 kg charas, 10.310 kg opium and 1.22 kg methamphetamine, said the NCB.

An NCB press release said that concerted and sustained operations against drug trafficking not only resulted in seizure of drugs but also and arrest of perpetrators around the country.

The agency on September 20 seized 303.250 kg of ganja from Chennai and arrested four accused in the drug trafficking racket, which agency claimed was used to supply drugs to Sri Lanka.

On the same day in Kolkata, the agency seized approximately 1,155 kg of suspected white powder purported to be ketamine from a vessel which originated in Myanmar. All six accused were identified as Myanmar nationals who were taking the vessel towards Malaysia for delivering the contraband to the unknown recipients, the NCB said.

The Lucknow Zonal Unit of NCB on October 16 intercepted 3 persons at Kanpur and seized 9.8 kg opium from them. Their interrogation revealed that the consignment was meant for Shahjahanpur.

In other cases, agency’s Kochi sub-zone arrested a Kuwait-bound Indian passenger and recovered 1.220 kg of methamphetamine on September 21, 2019. Three days later, NCB’s Amritsar sub-zone along with Punjab police’s Special Task Force raided a house of a suspected drug trafficker in Amritsar and seized 290 gm of heroin. Two accused were arrested in the raid, it said.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 07:24 IST

