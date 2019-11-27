e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

21 tax officials forced to retire over graft allegations

This time the action has been taken against corrupt Central Board of Direct Taxation officials in the rank of income-tax officers (ITO), they said.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2019 02:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The government on Tuesday forced another 21 tax officials to retire over allegations of corruption
The government on Tuesday forced another 21 tax officials to retire over allegations of corruption(Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)
         

The government on Tuesday forced another 21 tax officials to retire over allegations of corruption, professional misconduct and possession of illegal cash, taking the total number of such officials to 85 since June this year, two finance ministry officials said requesting anonymity.

This time the action has been taken against corrupt Central Board of Direct Taxation officials in the rank of income-tax officers (ITO), they said.

“This is the fifth round of operation clean-up undertaken this year. With this, till now 85 officers, including 64 high-ranking tax officers from both Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and CBDT have been compulsorily retired under Fundamental Rule 56(J),” the first official said.

The rule empowers the government to proceed against corrupt officials on the basis of available evidence. “The same retirement benefits are admissible to these persons [officials compulsorily retired] as applicable to officers upon retirement on normal age of superannuation,” the official said.

According to officials, one ITO posted in Rajahmundry was forced to retire because she was caught receiving ~150,000 bribe. Another official in Visakhapatnam was trapped by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which recovered ~75,000 from his office in addition to the recovery of~30,000 during the operation.

tags
top news
BJP’s Maharastra plan unravels after Ajit Pawar throws in the towel
BJP’s Maharastra plan unravels after Ajit Pawar throws in the towel
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
Pawar vs Pawar: How uncle ended nephew’s coup bid
Pawar vs Pawar: How uncle ended nephew’s coup bid
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019| Our message for voters is stability and security: Raghubar Das
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019| Our message for voters is stability and security: Raghubar Das
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News