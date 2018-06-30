21-yr-old shoots herself after failing to get ‘desired result’ in exam

A 21-year-old student on Saturday allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself as she was reportedly upset over her exam result, police said.

Rupesh shot herself in the head with her father’s service revolver when she was alone at her home in Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU) campus in Rohtak, said Rohtak Police station (PGIMS) SHO Devender.

The victim’s father, Dharampal is a security officer at the university.

In a suicide note addressed to her parents, the victim wrote “sorry” and lamented that despite putting in a lot of hard work, she failed to get the desired result in her exam.

She further mentioned that she secured 83 per cent marks in her BSc paper and did not blame anyone for her extreme decision.

However, the police said that the case was still being investigated and refused to comment on the exact reason behind the death.

Devender said the body of girl had been sent to Rohtak PGI for post mortem.