Home / India News / 21-yr-old woman commits suicide 2 days after wedding in Karnataka’s Gadag: Cops

21-yr-old woman commits suicide 2 days after wedding in Karnataka’s Gadag: Cops

On Tuesday morning, the woman went to take a bath and when she did not come out even after a couple of hours, family members broke open the door and saw her hanging from the ceiling with a saree.

india Updated: Apr 29, 2020 07:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
The woman was at her maternal home for rituals.
The woman was at her maternal home for rituals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 21-year-old woman, who got married just two days ago, committed suicide by hanging herself in her maternal home in Karnataka’s Gadag district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, a resident of Musari near Nandishwar Mutt, was engaged to tie the knot with a man from the same district in an arranged marriage before the lockdown.

Both families decided to go ahead with the marriage on Sunday as scheduled in spite of the lockdown. The marriage was solemnised at a temple in Lakshmeshwar town of Gadag district in a simple ceremony in the presence of only the parents and immediate family members.

To complete other rituals she is said to have returned to her maternal home on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, she went to take a bath and when she did not come out even after a couple of hours, family members broke open the door and saw her hanging from the ceiling with a saree.

“We have registered a UDR (unnatural death report) and are conducting preliminary investigations. Both the families including that of her husband’s claim that there were no issues,” an official of the Betageri Extension police station said while speaking to HT.

“Her body has been shifted to the district government hospital for post-mortem. Further investigations are on and we are questioning all family members,” the official added.

