Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
UP: 21-year-old college student abducted in Bhadohi, police launch probe

PTI |
Jan 01, 2025 04:38 PM IST

A 21-year-old college student was allegedly abducted by Rajkumar Yadav after she returned to Bhadohi from Prayagraj.

A 21-year-old college student returning to Bhadohi from Prayagraj was allegedly abducted by a man who forced her onto his motorcycle, police said.

A youth allegedly kidnapped a 21-year-old college student and put her onto his motorbike while she was riding back to Bhadohi from Prayagraj.(PTI/representational)
A youth allegedly kidnapped a 21-year-old college student and put her onto his motorbike while she was riding back to Bhadohi from Prayagraj.(PTI/representational)

Station House Officer (SHO) Ramakant Yadav said the young woman, a resident of a village in the Unj area, is a Masters student at Urmila Devi Degree College in Prayagraj. As usual, she had travelled to her college on a private bus on December 30.

Around 6 pm, as she alighted from the bus on National Highway-19 to return home, a man identified as Rajkumar Yadav, who had been waiting nearby, approached her. He forcibly took her onto his motorcycle and drove away, Yadav added.

Also read: Four-year-old abducted by childless woman from Delhi school rescued, two arrested

Eyewitnesses at the spot attempted to chase the suspect, but he sped away. When the student did not return home on time, her father was informed about the incident by some locals.

Based on a complaint filed by the student's father, a case was registered against Rajkumar Yadav late Tuesday evening under Section 87 of the BNS.

Also read: UP teacher beats student for wearing cap to school, abuses him after father's complaint

Police teams are conducting raids at possible locations to rescue the young woman and apprehend the accused, the SHO said.

