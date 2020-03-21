e-paper
22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh join BJP

All the 22 Congress MLA’s are expected to take primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

india Updated: Mar 21, 2020 18:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath along with Congress party MLAs during the budget session of state assembly, in Bhopal on March 16, 2020.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath along with Congress party MLAs during the budget session of state assembly, in Bhopal on March 16, 2020. (PTI file photo)
         

Twenty-two Congress legislators, including six ministers, who earlier tendered their resignations amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh as Jyotiraditya Scindia jumped ship to BJP, met BJP Presidnet J.P. Nadda on Saturday.

All the 22 Congress MLA’s are expected to take primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was present at the moment when they met Nadda. Apart from him, two key leaders of Madhya Pradesh -- Narendra Tomar and Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present.

After the 22 MLAs deserted the Kamal Nath government, the veteran Congress leader resigned from his post just ahead of a crucial floor test.

It all started with Scindia’s disenchantment with the Congress. In his resignation letter to Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote: “While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party.”

He even accused his former party of living in denial.

