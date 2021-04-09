22 students at IIT Patna test +ve, Campus declared containment zone: Officials

PATNA / BHABUA: As second wave of Covid-19 gains pace in Bihar, with the state reporting 1,911 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Patna district administration on Thursday declared the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna, (IIT-P) a containment zone after 22 students tested positive for the viral disease in one week, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday.

The authorities have sealed the hostel on campus, and suspended academic activities for a week. “Following Covid-19 protocols, we conducted RT-PCR tests of three students on Sunday as they showed mild symptoms and they tested Covid-19 positive. After confirmation, we conducted a test of all those who came in contact with the infected students. Out of 41 samples collected on Monday, 12 were found positive and six students were found positive on Wednesday,” said IIT-P registrar Vishwa Ranjan, adding that the results of 48 more samples were awaited.

According to an official familiar with the matter, the chain of reaction could be traced back to two students who recently returned after Holi vacation.

The IIT Patna administration has directed students to isolate themselves in their rooms and has turned one of its hostels into a quarantine centre. “We have converted the hostels into a quarantine centre. Students have been isolated and proper medical care is being provided to them. We are providing them meals and other essential items at their doorstep,” added Ranjan.

As per the officials, around 500 students of final-year BTech, MTech and PhD and 100 staff members, along with their family members, are currently residing on the IIT-P premises.

A professor who resides on campus, said, “The second wave of Covid-19 is more dangerous. No student tested positive last year. We are not considering to leave the campus as transmission risk is everywhere.”

On Wednesday, the country recorded 131,830 new cases, taking the tally to 13,057,854.