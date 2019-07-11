22-yr-old was shooting a TikTok video in Hyderabad lake. He slipped, died

A 22-year-old youth drowned in a lake on the outskirts of Hyderabad, while posing for a video that he wanted to upload on TikTok, a short mobile video application, the police said.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening, but came to light only on Thursday when the Pet Basheerabad police registered a case and seized the videos.

According to the police, Narasimha of Sangareddy district in Telangana, visited his cousin Prashant’s house at Dulapalli village of Qutbullapur block on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Both of them went to the Tumar lake near-by to take videos on their mobiles, which they later wanted to upload on TikTok. They stepped into the water and started taking selfies while dancing in the lake. Later, Prashant got back to the shore to take videos of Narasimha dancing in the water.

“After a minute, Narasimha tried to go a little deeper into the water, but apparently didn’t notice a deep trench beneath the water. He slipped into the trench and could not come out as he did not know swimming,” Pet Basheerabad police inspector M Mahesh said.

There were a number of people around the lake watching Narasimha drowning. Some locals made an attempt to bring him out, but did not succeed.

Following a complaint from the local people, the police arrived at the spot along with professional swimmers, but they could not get into the lake since it was getting dark. They retrieved the body on Wednesday morning.

The police inspector said they had seized the videos and registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 21:39 IST