22-year-old kills man for not allowing daughter to marry him in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a 45-year-old man in Badalpur for not agreeing to marry his daughter with him, police said. Police identified the suspect as Deepak Goswami. (File representative image) (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

The 22-year-old had met the man’s daughter through social media two years ago, and her parents spurned his marriage proposal of late, police said on Sunday, adding that six teams had been engaged in the investigation.

Police identified the suspect as Deepak Goswami, a pharmacy undergraduate student-cum-medical representative, originally from Meerut and residing in Surajpur’s Kasba area in Greater Noida.

He was arrested on Sunday in Badalpur for murdering Mahipal, a farmer and resident of Bambawar village, Greater Noida, who would also sell agricultural land on commission, said officials.