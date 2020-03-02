e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police

24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police

The panic spread in some areas after the Delhi had witnessed at least four days of deadly violence in the northeast region last week as armed mobs went on a rampage killing and destroying property in the area.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2020 17:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
More than 40 people have been killed in the violence, which broke out in Delhi’s northeast district.
More than 40 people have been killed in the violence, which broke out in Delhi’s northeast district.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
         

Delhi Police said on Monday they have arrested 24 people in connection with the rumour-mongering, which lead to panic in some parts of the Capital on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

According to ANI, two people have been arrested from the Central district, 21 from the Northwest district and one from Rohini district. It said the force has also initiated action against 18 people and registered two cases.

Before this, Delhi Police had apprehended two suspects involved in rumour-mongering on Sunday.

The panic spread in some areas after the Capital had witnessed at least four days of deadly violence in the northeast region last week as armed mobs went on a rampage killing and destroying property in the area.

More than 40 people have been killed in the violence, which broke out in the northeast district of the capital.

The force was quick to refute the claims of violence and deny there was any unrest in the national capital in a series of tweets.

Several senior officers also issued statements as they blamed anti-social elements for misusing social media for spreading the rumours.

“Concerted efforts were made over the evening by mischievous and anti-social elements to create panic in Delhi by spreading false rumours of rioting over various social media platforms,” the special cell of Delhi Police said in a tweet.

The police said they were monitoring social media accounts involved in the act and said it would act against the guilty.

The rumour mongering had led to panicked residents calling up police helpline. They had also lead to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to briefly close seven Metro stations. The stations were later reopened.

Several leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also denied any incident of violence and appealed people to remain calm.

tags
top news
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected in Delhi and Telangana, says govt
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected in Delhi and Telangana, says govt
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide: Cops
Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide: Cops
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news