close_game
close_game
News / India News / 24 workers injured after explosion triggers fire at Gujarat chemical plant

24 workers injured after explosion triggers fire at Gujarat chemical plant

PTI |
Nov 29, 2023 10:25 AM IST

The blaze erupted at the chemical factory located in Sachin GIDC industrial area at around 2 am following an explosion in a large tank

A fire broke out at a chemical plant in Gujarat's Surat city after an explosion on Wednesday, injuring 24 workers, officials said.

More than a dozen fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot(ANI)
More than a dozen fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot(ANI)

The blaze erupted at the chemical factory located in Sachin GIDC industrial area at around 2 am following an explosion in a large tank after leakage of inflammable chemicals stored in it, Surat in-charge chief fire officer Basant Pareek said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"At least 24 workers suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment," he said.

It was not immediately clear how many workers were inside the factory when the incident took place, he said.

"The blast caused fire in the three-storey building of the factory and engulfed the entire unit," another official said.

More than a dozen fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to contain the blaze, he said.

Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out