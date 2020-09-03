e-paper
25 Bangladeshi nationals caught during lockdown, lodged in Assam jail now released

The Bilasipara sub-division court had ordered the release of the Bangladeshi nationals on Saturday following a request by the Bangladesh government that led to the police dropping pending cases against them.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:20 IST
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Twenty six Bangaldeshi nationals were held by Dhubri police in May while they were trying to go to the neighbouring country. Assam shares a 267 km boundary with Bangladesh of which 90 km falls in Dhubri.
Twenty six Bangaldeshi nationals were held by Dhubri police in May while they were trying to go to the neighbouring country. Assam shares a 267 km boundary with Bangladesh of which 90 km falls in Dhubri.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
         

Twenty five Bangladeshi nationals who were caught in May during the Covid-19 enforced lockdown were on Wednesday released from the Dhubri district jail in Assam and sent back to the neighbouring country.

The Bilasipara sub-division court had ordered the release of the Bangladeshi nationals on Saturday following a request by the Bangladesh government that led to the police dropping pending cases against them.

The 25 Bangladeshi nationals were sent back to their country through the Changrabandha checkpost in Cooch Behar district in West Bengal, a district official informed.

Twenty six Bangaldeshi nationals were held by Dhubri police in May while they were trying to go to the neighbouring country. Assam shares a 267 km boundary with Bangladesh of which 90 km falls in Dhubri.

The Bangladeshi nationals were carrying passports and visas. Few of their visas had expired during the lockdown. They were travelling from Jorhat district with lockdown passes issued for migrant labourers.

They had told police that they entered India via the Changrabandha border with valid documents. But though they had T1 visas meant for tourists they were engaged in fishing activities in Jorhat.

The 26 were booked under provisions of the Foreigners Amendment Act and Passport Act and lodged in Dhubri district jail while court proceedings were initiated.

One of the 26, Bokul Miya (57) died in Dhubri civil hospital on July 1 after he complained of uneasiness. His body was handed over to Bangladesh authorities.

