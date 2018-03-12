25 cell phones, Pakistan flag, jihadi propaganda seized from Srinagar jail

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday seized more than two dozen mobile phones, jihadi literature and a Pakistani flag from the Srinagar central jail while probing a conspiracy inside the prison to send Kashmiri youth to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for arms training.

“During searches, 25 mobile phones, five memory cards and five pen drives, some SIM cards, one iPod and large number of incriminating documents and articles including a poster of (terrorist outfit) Hizbul Mujahideen and a Pakistani flag along with other Jihadi literature were seized,” the NIA said in a statement.

The alleged conspiracy came to light following the arrest of two boys from Pulwama - Danish Ghulam Lone and Sohail Ahmad Bhat, when they were trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) last year to enter Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) for arms training. While the Jammu and Kashmir police registered a case on October 30, 2017, the NIA took over the investigation on February 19 this year.

Proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr is allegedly behind the conspiracy to send Kashmiri youth to PoK for arms training.

The search operations that began early morning continued till late afternoon.

“All the barracks and the open ground were thoroughly searched with the help of well-trained teams and deep search metal detectors,” the NIA said.

The NIA pressed into service around 20 teams assisted by the Jammu and Kashmir police, Central Reserve Police Force and National Security Guard personnel while drones kept a close watch on the entire operation. The search parties were also accompanied by magistrates, witnesses and doctors.