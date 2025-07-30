Delhi: 25-year-old CA kills self in Airbnb

A 25-year-old chartered accountant died by suicide at an Airbnb flat in Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The man was a CA working at a company in Gurugram, who had booked the place from July 20 to 28. The saddest part of my life was my birth; death is the most beautiful part of my life, wrote the 25-year-old CA who died suicide.(Unsplash/Representative)

The deceased, who resided at a paying guest house in Mehrauli, had checked into a hotel on Monday, as reported by Hindustan Times earlier.

The deceased posted a suicide note on social media, stating that nobody should be held responsible for his death.

Suicide not said he was 'alone'

Police said the man's room was locked and the staff contacted them when he didn’t respond to them. In his post, the man mentioned his father’s demise in 2003 and his mother’s remarriage.

Police his said uncle and cousins were called and the body was handed over to them. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in the case.

A team from the Barakhamba Police Station broke open the door, and found a helium gas cylinder connected to three plastic pipes, PTI news agency reported, citing an officer. The officer also added that helium inhalation is highly fatal for it leads to a lack of oxygen in the body.

The note mentions that despite personal efforts to work on himself, as well as help from outsiders, he was unable to make a difference in his life.

"The saddest part of my life was my birth; death is the most beautiful part of my life. If you're reading this, I'm already gone. I wasn't deeply connected to anyone, nor was anyone to me. There's no reason, no regret, and no complaint," the note read.

He urged the police and government not to hold any other parties responsible for his death and as his final wish, he requested that his organs be donated and his money used to support charitable causes, such as an orphanage or an old age home.

The man's body was received by his uncle and cousins.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

