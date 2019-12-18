e-paper
Home / India News / 25-year-old sets himself ablaze at India Gate

25-year-old sets himself ablaze at India Gate

The self-immolation occurred at the India Gate lawns where protesters have been demanding the rescinding of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2019 22:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A Delhi Police personnel seen standing next to the spot where a man set himself on fire at India Gate, in New Delhi.
A Delhi Police personnel seen standing next to the spot where a man set himself on fire at India Gate, in New Delhi.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
         

A 25-year-old man set himself ablaze on Wednesday in the national capital and doctors said he has suffered 90 per cent burns.

The self-immolation occurred at the India Gate lawns where protesters have been demanding the rescinding of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Police, however, said that the act by the youth, identified as Kartik Maher from Odisha, was not connected to the protests.

“His brother told us that he is mentally unstable,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Eish Singhal said.

According to hospital authorities, Maher’s condition is critical.

“The man has suffered almost 90 per cent burns and is unconscious. He has been admitted in the emergency ward and is being attended to by doctors. He is critical,” Dr Minakshi Bharadwaj, medical superintendent of the RML hospital, said.

A spokesperson of the Union Home Ministry said the self-immolation by Maher is not linked to protest against the amended citizenship law.

The man appeared mentally disturbed, the official said.

