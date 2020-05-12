e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2G internet to be restored in Kashmir except in Pulwama, Shopian districts today

2G internet to be restored in Kashmir except in Pulwama, Shopian districts today

The services were snapped after top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo and another terrorist was killed by security forces.

india Updated: May 12, 2020 06:18 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Jammu and Kashmir
While the 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband have been restored, 4G services still remain suspended.
While the 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband have been restored, 4G services still remain suspended.(Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)
         

2G mobile data services will be restored in most parts of the Kashmir Valley from May 12, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts according to the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

“Mobile data services shall be restored forthwith in the Kashmir valley, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts. The internet speed shall, however, remain restricted to 2G only across the Union Territory. It shall be effective from May 12,” the J-K administration said in an order.

The services were snapped after top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo and another terrorist was killed by security forces.

Internet services were suspended in J-K in August last year after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. While the 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband have been restored, 4G services still remain suspended.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had on Monday directed immediate setting up of a high powered committee, to be headed by the MHA Secretary, to look into the contentions raised by various petitioners for the restoration of 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court ordered to constitute a committee of secretaries from the Centre and the Union Territory, headed by the MHA Secretary and also comprising the Secretary of Ministry of Communication and Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir to look into the matter

The court was hearing various pleas for restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir claiming that the 2G internet services are not sufficient enough to conduct education and other services amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
Govt plans random testing for community surveillance
Govt plans random testing for community surveillance
India’s jobless rate drops as govt lifts curbs
India’s jobless rate drops as govt lifts curbs
2G internet to be restored in Kashmir except in Pulwama, Shopian districts today
2G internet to be restored in Kashmir except in Pulwama, Shopian districts today
‘Ready for arrest’: Tesla CEO Elon Musk reopens California plant against local order
‘Ready for arrest’: Tesla CEO Elon Musk reopens California plant against local order
Enzyme makes men vulnerable to coronavirus disease
Enzyme makes men vulnerable to coronavirus disease
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In