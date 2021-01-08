e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2nd nationwide vaccine dry run in 33 states, UTs today

2nd nationwide vaccine dry run in 33 states, UTs today

India’s drug regulator on January 3 approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and the indigenously developed Bharat Biotech vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 03:29 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Friday’s drill will be the largest undertaken in the country so far
Friday’s drill will be the largest undertaken in the country so far(HT Photo)
         

A second nationwide drill to test the country’s preparedness for conducting a mammoth vaccination drive is set to be conducted on Friday across 737 districts in 33 states and Union Territories, days after India’s drug regulator gave its clearance for two Covid-19 vaccines.

Friday’s drill will be the largest undertaken in the country so far. A dry run was carried out in just eight districts on December 28-29. The first countrywide drill covering 74 districts was held on January 2.

“The lessons learnt from the earlier exercise will be made use to execute another dry run. Whatever was lacking earlier has been rectified, and will be tested in Friday’s dry run,” Union health minister Harsh Vardhan told states and Union Territories in an online meeting on Thursday.

Vardhan, who faced questions about the timeline for receiving vaccine shots at the meeting, added: “It [supply of vaccines] is in works, and we will intimate you [states/UTs] all soon as we are moving towards the final stages of vaccination in the country.”

His remarks came on the day the Union health ministry said in a communique that states and UTs are likely to receive the first supply of Covid-19 vaccines shortly and asked them to remain prepared to accept the consignments.

India’s drug regulator on January 3 approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and the indigenously developed Bharat Biotech vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country. Officials have indicated that vaccination drive will begin in the second week of January.

Friday’s mock drills are another attempt to test the infrastructure and the logistics that will play a major role in immunising the country of 1.3 billion people, and familiarise district- and block-level officials on all aspects of Covid-19 roll-out.

The exercise will also involve testing the Co-WIN digital platform that will be the backbone of the Covid-19 vaccine delivery management system. The app will be used to provide real-time information on vaccine stock, cold storage status and help coordinate the dates and venue for vaccination with recipients.

tags
top news
Joe Biden blames Donald Trump for violence at Capitol that’s shaken US
Joe Biden blames Donald Trump for violence at Capitol that’s shaken US
Third vaccination dry run covering all 11 districts of Delhi today
Third vaccination dry run covering all 11 districts of Delhi today
Decoding the nature of economic recovery
Decoding the nature of economic recovery
‘Vista consultations to be made public’: Hardeep Puri
‘Vista consultations to be made public’: Hardeep Puri
Swaminathan says MSP better than loan waiver
Swaminathan says MSP better than loan waiver
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
Covid update: Covaxin phase 3 trial; China locks down Hebei; UK vaccine supply
Covid update: Covaxin phase 3 trial; China locks down Hebei; UK vaccine supply
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In