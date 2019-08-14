3 constables suspended for thrashing boy in Raipur

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:57 IST

Three police constables have been suspended after a video clip showing them assaulting a boy at a railway station in Madhya Pradesh’s Raipur district went viral on social media on Tuesday, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Raipur’s superintendent of police Arif Sheikh suspended Anil Rajput, Mukesh Thakur and Krishna Rajpoot on Tuesday night.

Sheikh said he took cognisance of the video after he got it from a local journalist and immediately suspended the three constables seen in the video.

The three policemen, two of them sitting on a scooter, are seen repeatedly hitting the boy as they pull his ears and hair in the nearly two-minute video. Two of them even sexually molest the boy, who was heard screaming in the clip.

“The incident took place on August 9 at Sarona railway station which falls in Amanaka police station area. The video was made by a passenger of a train and it went viral on Tuesday evening,” Sheikh said.

“I have also ordered a departmental inquiry against the trio,” the senior official said.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 14:57 IST