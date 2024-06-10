3 cops suspended after suicide bid by four of a family, 1 death

A police inspector and two officers were suspended in connection with the death of one member and three, who are in critical condition, of the same family in Thalabetta near Male Mahadeshwara Hills, Chamarajanagara district on Saturday, a police officer familiar with the matter said. The officer said that four members of the same family had allegedly attempted suicide, resulting in one death and leaving three others in critical condition. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The officer said that four members of the same family had allegedly attempted suicide, resulting in one death and leaving three others in critical condition. The officer said that a 21-year-old woman was allegedly in a relationship with a 35-year-old man from Cheeranahalli village. However, he allegedly started making obscene videos of her and allegedly blackmailed the woman and her family.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“When the woman allegedly threw away the man’s mobile into the water near Chunchanakatte, he allegedly threatened to release the videos on social media. The woman’s family then approached the KR Nagar police station for help but allegedly received no action or support from the police,” the officer added.

Shankrappa Gowda, one of the villagers in the area where the victims attempted suicide, said: “All four came in a bus and alighted at Thalabetta. They walked inside the forest road for about one kilometre. After we saw the four lying unconscious on the road, we informed the MM Hills police about it.”

Chamarajanagara SP Padmini Sahoo said: “The incident occurred at around 9 am. Police rushed to the spot and, with the help of villagers, shifted to a local private hospital. They were then shifted to Chamarajanagara district hospital. When one of the victims was declared dead, we informed Mysuru police officers about the matter. We have registered a case of unnatural death at the Male Mahadeshwara police station, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Following the incident, the higher authorities suspended KR Nagar police inspector PP Santhosh Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector B Girish, and head constable H Nagaraja on charges of dereliction of duty.

Mysuru district additional superintendent of police B N Nandini said: “The preliminary investigation proved that the police officials who received the complaint did not handle the matter properly.”