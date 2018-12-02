3 dead, 253 ill in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar due to food poisoning

At least three people including two children are dead and over 250 taken ill due to alleged food poisoning in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district.

According to Kumaon Commissioner Rajeev Rautela, those dead include two children aged 10 and five years old and a woman.

At a wedding ceremony on November 29 night, many guests consumed food and subsequently fell sick including the bride and groom. All have been admitted to different hospitals in Berinag, Kapkot, Bageshwar, Almora and Haldwani.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 12:18 IST