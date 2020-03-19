e-paper
Home / India News / 3 Delhi gang rape convicts move Delhi HC for stay on execution, hearing shortly

3 Delhi gang rape convicts move Delhi HC for stay on execution, hearing shortly

A bench headed by Justice Manmohan is likely to hear the matter at 9pm.

india Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The trial court on Thursday afternoon dismissed the plea of -- Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma -- seeking to stay the death warrants.
The trial court on Thursday afternoon dismissed the plea of -- Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma -- seeking to stay the death warrants.
         

Three of the four death-row convicts in the Delhi gang-rape and murder case moved the Delhi High Court Thursday evening challenging the trial court order declining to stay their execution scheduled for early morning tomorrow.

A bench headed by Justice Manmohan is likely to hear the matter at 9pm.

The plea was mentioned before the registry officials who put it up before the Chief Justice of the High Court who marked it to the bench headed by Justice Manmohan.

The trial court on Thursday afternoon dismissed the plea of -- Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma -- seeking to stay the death warrants.

They, along with Mukesh Singh, are scheduled to be hanged on Friday morning at 5.30 am.

