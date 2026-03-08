3 forced marriages, suicide attempt: Latur woman's ordeal leads to 4 arrests in Maharashtra

A 21-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Latur district went through an ordeal of having to marry three individuals and a suicide attempt before her potential fourth marriage, before the police arrested four people, who earned lakhs in "commission”, in connection with the alleged trafficking. Maharashtra Police have registered a case against four accused, including the woman who allegedly orchestrated the deals and her husband, and are investigating further. (PTI/ Representative)

According to a PTI report, the matter came to light after the victim tried to kill herself by consuming poison when she was pressured into a fourth marriage in Kanadi (Budruk) village in Latur district on Friday evening.

Ashti police station inspector Sharad Bhutekar told the news agency that the cops have registered a case against four accused, including a woman who allegedly orchestrated the deals and her husband, and are investigating further.

All the accused named in the case have been arrested from Tuljapur and Pune.

Lakhs in ‘fees’ for forced marriages According to police, the victim had been staying with her parents in Maharashtra’s Latur district for the last two years due to alleged harassment by her husband. There, she came in contact with a local resident woman, who introduced her to a woman from Pune’s Hadapsar area. The second woman promised the victim that she would arrange her marriage.

"The accused allegedly promised to arrange a second marriage for the victim and took her to Pune. There, she was forcibly married to a man in the Katraj area. The accused women allegedly received ₹5 lakh from the man for arranging the marriage," police officials quoted by PTI said.

Within 10 days of the wedding, the victim was forced into another marriage with a man from the Kurkumbh area in Pune district for a "fee" of ₹4.5 lakh. But her ordeal didn't stop there.

"With the help of another woman from Tuljapur in Dharashiv district, the accused persons arranged the victim's third marriage on March 4 with a man from Kanadi (Budruk) village in Ashti tehsil. The accused allegedly collected around ₹4.5 lakh in this deal as well," police officials said.

Police suspect that the case may be linked to a wider racket involved in trafficking women under the guise of arranging marriages.

Even after arranging three marriages, the accused allegedly continued to exploit the woman. On March 6, they reportedly began pressuring her to enter into a fourth marriage.

Unable to bear the mental trauma and fearing further abuse, the victim allegedly consumed poison in an attempt to end her life. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Shrigonda tehsil of Ahilyanagar district, where her condition is said to be critical, police added.

Note: If you need mental health support or know someone who does, please reach out to a specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022-27546669; Sneha India Foundation: 044-24640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: 78930-78930, SEVA: 94417-78290.