3 health workers attacked in Indore, accused booked

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 05:55 IST

A team of the state health department was attacked in Indore while conducting a survey on Saturday, officials said.

The survey team in charge Praveen Chourey said, “Our team of three was doing its work when a man, identified as Paras, attacked them. He hit them with stones and slapped them. He also damaged the mobile phone of one of the team members, Vandana.”

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Harinarayan Chari Mishra said, “Two neighbours in the locality had a dispute between them when the health department’s survey team reached there. The accused thought the woman members was recording their dispute on her mobile phone, hence he snatched the mobile phone and damaged it.”

Additional superintendent of police Jaiveer Singh Bhadauria said, “An FIR has been lodged against the accused.”

The incident has come on a day that the police arrested three people in connection with Friday’s attack on sanitation workers in Dewas. In a video of Friday’s incident, which has since gone viral, the sanitation workers are seen being abused and attacked.

Dewas police insector Sajjan Singh Mukati said, “The complainant Ashish, a resident of Rajaur village told the police that he along with Deepak and Chunki was clearing a drain in Koyala locality when one Aadil Khan and some others attacked him with sharp edged weapons while alleging that clearing the drains daily caused foul smell in the area. The accused also attacked his companions too.”